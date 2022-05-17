Nearly 70,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Thompson Lake

Thompson Lake in West St. Paul is closed until further notice as crews from the county and state work to clean up the spillage.

WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on March 16, 2022.

Dakota County officials closed access to Thompson Lake at Thompson County Park after thousands of gallons of sewage entered the water.

On May 16, the county initially said that about 50,000 gallons of sewage had seeped into the lake over 24 hours due to sewer line failure at the south end of the lake. However, the county later updated that number to 70,000 gallons.

The leak was stopped on Monday, but people should not use the lake, including for fishing, until further notice.

The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Pollution Control are both assisting the county with cleanup.

Updates on when the lake will reopen to the public will be posted online.

