Shady Oak Beach reopens Friday with modifications

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Shady Oak Beach is set to reopen Friday with some modifications in light of Gov. Tim Walz's recent order easing restrictions around COVID-19.
The following list outlines the changes being implemented by the City of Minnetonka:
- The beach will open daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- A pass is not required to enter and use Shady Oak Beach this season.
- The beach will NOT be staffed with a lifeguard. Swim at your own risk and with caution. Please be safe!
- Buoys will outline the swimming area.
- The playground is open for use.
- The dock will remain closed all season.
- The high dive will remain closed all season.
- There will be no concessions, rentals, amenities or obstacle course.
- There will be no full-time beach attendant. Part-time staff will clean the area daily.
- Drinking fountains and the foot wash stations are shut off for the season. Bring plenty of water and stay hydrated.
- Indoor bathrooms are closed for the season. However, there will be additional portable toilets onsite.
- Social distancing requirements apply at all times. Please do not enter the beach if you are feeling sick. It's a great idea to bring hand sanitizer, too.
- And last but not least ... have fun! It's why we're opening it after all