Shady Oak Beach reopens Friday with modifications

Social distancing will be required at all times.
Credit: KARE

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Shady Oak Beach is set to reopen Friday with some modifications in light of Gov. Tim Walz's recent order easing restrictions around COVID-19.

The following list outlines the changes being implemented by the City of Minnetonka:

  • The beach will open daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • A pass is not required to enter and use Shady Oak Beach this season.
  • The beach will NOT be staffed with a lifeguard. Swim at your own risk and with caution. Please be safe!
  • Buoys will outline the swimming area.
  • The playground is open for use.
  • The dock will remain closed all season.
  • The high dive will remain closed all season.
  • There will be no concessions, rentals, amenities or obstacle course.
  • There will be no full-time beach attendant. Part-time staff will clean the area daily.
  • Drinking fountains and the foot wash stations are shut off for the season. Bring plenty of water and stay hydrated.
  • Indoor bathrooms are closed for the season. However, there will be additional portable toilets onsite.
  • Social distancing requirements apply at all times. Please do not enter the beach if you are feeling sick. It's a great idea to bring hand sanitizer, too.
  • And last but not least ... have fun! It's why we're opening it after all

