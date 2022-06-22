Teen killed in fatal crash near Shakopee

Minnesota State Patrol said two vehicles collided just before midnight Tuesday, killing a 19-year-old man and sending another person to the hospital.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — One person is dead and another was sent to the hospital when two vehicles collided just before midnight on Tuesday.

Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened between a 2014 Volkswagen Golf and a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander on County Road 101 westbound and Valley Park Drive in Shakopee.

The Volkswagen was turning south onto Valley Park Drive from County Road 101 as the Mitsubishi was heading east, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to information released by state patrol.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old man from Eden Prairie, was killed by the crash. His name and other identifying information have not been released by officials as of Wednesday morning.

A 26-year-old man from Hopkins was driving the Mitsubishi, and officials said he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.

A report on the crash from state patrol noted that the Mitsubishi's driver had consumed alcohol, but further details weren't provided.

More details on this incident are expected in the coming days.

