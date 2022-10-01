Firetruck-themed Zamboni hopes to draw new recruits in Shakopee

The city unveiled its new fire engine red Zamboni at a recent girls hockey game.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The City of Shakopee's Zamboni just got a red hot upgrade.

Last Thursday, the city debuted its firetruck-wrapped Zamboni at the Shakopee girls hockey game. Complete with a fire engine red design and details, the Zamboni also features the message "Become a Firefighter" across the side.

On top of giving first responder firefighters a well-deserved shoutout at games, city officials hope the design, which was created in partnership with SignPRO, helps raise awareness about the fire department's recruiting program.

Speaking at the Zamboni's unveiling, Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars said the decked out ice resurfacer "celebrates the rich and meaningful contributions of the brave firefighters who serve our community at the Shakopee Fire Department."

Interested in becoming a firefighter? Recruitment for part-time positions starts in February, and the department is holding an event on Saturday, Feb. 19 at at Fire Station 1, 2700 Vierling Drive East at 8 a.m. You can RSVP to fireinfo@ShakopeeMN.gov.

The Shakopee Fire Department serves the City of Shakopee and neighboring Jackson and Louisville Townships.

More local news from KARE 11