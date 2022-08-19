Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi expected to draw thousands

This year's celebration runs from Aug. 19-21 at the SMSC Wacipi Grounds in Shakopee.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — This weekend, thousands of people are expected to attend the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community powwow, or wacipi, a traditional Native American celebration of life, culture and heritage.

A number of ceremonies and traditions mark the three-day celebration, many of which hold sacred significance for the community. The free, weekend-long celebration will also feature food and craft vendors, music, fireworks and more.

Everyone is welcome to attend the wacipi, which runs from Aug. 19-21 in Shakopee.

What is a wacipi?

According to the SMSC, wacipi means "they dance" in the Dakota language and historically marked a chance to celebrate the end of the season, a good hunt or a positive event. Today, the wacipi incorporates dancer and drum group competitions and prizes.

A Grand Entry ceremony is held on each day of wacipi, and twice on Saturday, before the start of the dance contests and exhibitions. "We encourage families, friends, and neighbors—both old and new—to learn about and experience our culture and way of life firsthand throughout the weekend," the 2022 program explains. "Because there are many sacred aspects to this event, please read and adhere to the following guidelines. Knowing a little bit about various customs will help you feel more comfortable as you take in and enjoy the SMSC Wacipi." Click here to read more about the Grand Entry and ceremony and etiquette.

Where

The Wacipi Grounds are located at 3212 Dakotah Parkway in Shakopee, just north of Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and south of County Road 42.

Parking is available at the grounds and golf carts will be available to transport guess to the grounds at no charge.

When

The first Grand Entry begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. The wacipi continues through Sunday, Aug. 21. Click here for a full schedule of events.

If you can't make it to the powwow in person, you can watch a livestream of the weekend's events on the SMSC website or on their Facebook page.

READ MORE: Rachel Evangelisto makes history as first Indigenous woman to win Miss Minnesota

READ MORE: Art project honors African American Civil War soldiers from Minnesota

Watch more local news: