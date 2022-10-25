Shelter-in-place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro

Roseville police confirmed a homicide suspect was taken into custody, and the shelter-in-place order has been canceled.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A homicide suspect is in custody following a shelter-in-place alert that was received by people living and working in a large swath of the east metro on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended.

The alert, which was received in portions of Mounds View, White Bear Lake, Roseville, Maplewood and St. Paul, mentioned a search for a homicide suspect described as a 17-year-old white male.

KARE 11 confirmed the suspect was taken into custody before 11:20 a.m. Roseville police confirmed the shelter-in-place order was canceled.

Homicide suspect taken into custody - shelter in place is canceled. A news release with more information will be coming soon. — Roseville, MN Police (@RosevilleMN_PD) October 25, 2022

In an earlier post on social media, St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter noted the alert was connected to an incident near Har Mar Mall in Roseville, and "went out wider than intended."

If you received an emergency alert notice on your phone today, the incident occurred in Roseville near Har Mar Mall & notice inadvertently went out wider than intended. More information forthcoming from City of Roseville. https://t.co/09lQdp8yfb — Melvin Carter (@melvincarter3) October 25, 2022

In a tweet, St. Paul police added the alert "does not include any St. Paul residential areas" and included the mayor's notice that the message went to a larger area than intended.

The recent emergency alert does not include any St. Paul residential areas. The alert was sent out to a larger geographical area than intended. https://t.co/Fn5k1Zru0R — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) October 25, 2022

Minneapolis police added that the concern was localized to Roseville, and did not include any of the city of Minneapolis.

To the residents of Minneapolis who received an alert on their phone to shelter in place this morning- The concern is localized to the Roseville area. Minneapolis residents do not need to be concerned at this time. #minneapolis #publicsafety — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) October 25, 2022

In a post noting the alert did not affect its area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said the shelter-in-place area was limited to portion of Roseville between Larpenteur Avenue to Highway 36 and Victoria Street to Snelling Avenue.

**Shelter in place update**



The shelter in place warning was sent to a broader area than intended. The following portions of the city of Roseville should shelter in place at this time:



-Larpenteur Avenue to Highway 36.

-Victoria Street to Snelling Avenue. — Washington County Sheriff's Office (@WCSO_Minnesota) October 25, 2022

**Shelter in place update**

The shelter in place warning was sent to a broader area than intended. Everyone in the following portions of the city of @RosevilleMN should shelter in place at this time:

-Larpenteur Avenue to Highway 36.

-Victoria Street to Snelling Avenue. — RamseyCounty (@RamseyCounty) October 25, 2022