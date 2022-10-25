Shelter-in-place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A homicide suspect is in custody following a shelter-in-place alert that was received by people living and working in a large swath of the east metro on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended.
The alert, which was received in portions of Mounds View, White Bear Lake, Roseville, Maplewood and St. Paul, mentioned a search for a homicide suspect described as a 17-year-old white male.
KARE 11 confirmed the suspect was taken into custody before 11:20 a.m. Roseville police confirmed the shelter-in-place order was canceled.
In an earlier post on social media, St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter noted the alert was connected to an incident near Har Mar Mall in Roseville, and "went out wider than intended."
In a tweet, St. Paul police added the alert "does not include any St. Paul residential areas" and included the mayor's notice that the message went to a larger area than intended.
Minneapolis police added that the concern was localized to Roseville, and did not include any of the city of Minneapolis.
In a post noting the alert did not affect its area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said the shelter-in-place area was limited to portion of Roseville between Larpenteur Avenue to Highway 36 and Victoria Street to Snelling Avenue.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.