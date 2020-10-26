Shelter-in-place order issued after fire in Grant County

The sheriff's office says light winds and a temperature inversion have created fog-like conditions, and the smoke from a major fire is not dissipating.

WENDELL, Minn. — A shelter-in-place order has been put in place for residents near the community of Wendell in Grant County, after a fire broke out at an abandoned creamery Monday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that the order was issued because light winds and a temperature inversion have created a fog-like condition that envelops the town.

Authorities are concerned that the quantity of smoke could cause problems for those with breathing issues.

Sheriff's officials assure residents that the fire has been put down, but urge caution for anyone who ventures outside until the smoke clears.

Grant County is in Northwestern Minnesota, and the county seat is Elbow Lake.