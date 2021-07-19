Sheriff: 20-year-old found dead in Burnsville lake

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the victim's body was found in Earley Lake at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A 20-year-old was found dead Sunday night in a Burnsville lake, investigators said.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to a missing person report at 7:30 p.m. near Earley Lake in Burnsville, which is about 15 miles south of Minneapolis.

According to a Monday press release, investigators deployed a drone and found a body in shallow water. At about 10 p.m., the sheriff's office's dive team recovered a 20-year-old's body.