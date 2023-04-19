Sheriff: Children rescued from Cannon Falls apartment fire

Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly says initial information indicates 3 children were pulled from the burning unit and rushed to a local hospital.

RED WING, Minn. — Multiple children have been pulled from a burning apartment building in Cannon Falls, according to law enforcement sources.

Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly says the fire call came in at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday. He says preliminary information suggests three children were rescued and rushed to the hospital in Cannon Falls.

At this point there is no word on their conditions, but Sheriff Kelly told KARE 11 two medivac helicopters were in route to the hospital.

The sheriff also said a 31-year-old woman was being treated for a serious injury.

A local radio station reports that the fire is on the 1200 block of 1st St. North in Cannon Falls. An address search shows the Cannon Valley Apartments located on that block, but authorities have not confirmed that is the location of the fire.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 has a crew en route to Cannon Falls and will have additional information as it becomes available.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: