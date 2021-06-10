Shooter who wounded agent in SE Wisconsin has taken own life, officials say

Officials say the agent's injuries weren't life-threatening.

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a person who shot and wounded a federal agent in Racine has apparently taken his own life.

Officials say U.S. Marshals Service-led task force was attempted to serve a warrant Wednesday morning when an individual opened fire and one officer was struck.

The Marshals Service says the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.