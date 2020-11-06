x
Shots fired at St. Paul police, pursuit ends in crash

Officials are investigating an incident where shots were fired in the direction of officers near the intersection of Hazelwood Street and Maryland Avenue East.
Credit: David Peterlinz, KARE 11

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired in the direction of officers Wednesday night near the East St. Paul Minnesota National Guard Armory.

According to a tweet from the St. Paul Police Department, the incident occurred near the intersection of Hazelwood Street and Maryland Avenue East. 

No officers were injured but a suspect was transported to a hospital with injuries from a crash that occurred while police were in pursuit.

Police say one person is in custody.

Updates will be provided as they're made available.