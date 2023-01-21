Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff

An official with the Minnetonka Police Department said the suspect, who barricaded himself in an apartment, is now in custody.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired.

An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and negotiators later arrived at the scene around 34th Street and Oak Ridge Road.

Once there, police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment.

There are no reports of injuries. Police are still on the scene and say they continue to investigate the situation.

KARE 11 will update this story with more details as they become available.

