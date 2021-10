As of Friday night, police said no arrests had been made.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police say no one was hurt when an unknown person fired shots in the lobby of a Plymouth movie theater.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said the person walked into the lobby of Emagine Willow Creek and fired at least two rounds. Fadden said the lobby was "nearly empty" and no one was hit.

Police cleared the entire theater to verify that no one was hurt.

