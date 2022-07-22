River search continues after possible drowning of 8-year-old near Mankato

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said a family was swimming in the Minnesota River Thursday night when two children began struggling in the water.

MANKATO, Minn. — According to information from the Blue Earth Count Sheriff's Office, an 8-year-old girl may have drowned Thursday after swimming in the Minnesota River near Mankato.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel from the Mankato area responded to Sibley Park in Mankato for reports of a possible drowning.

Officials said a family with four children was swimming in the river near a sandbar when witnesses say two of kids, including an 8-year-old girl, started to struggle in the deep water.

A person passing by the area was able to help one of the children out of the water, but was not able to rescue the girl.

The child's name has not been released at this time, pending further notification of her family.

More information about this incident is expected from police on Friday.

The Blue Earth County Sherriff's Office, Mankato DPS Fire and Police, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Madison Lake Fire Department continue to search the water for the girl, according to information from officials.

