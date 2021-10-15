Siblings face off on the ice to carry on family rivalry

Easton Brodzinski plays for St. Cloud State and brother Bryce plays for Minnesota. The two met Friday night at Mariucci Arena.

MINNEAPOLIS — For the two teams on the ice inside Mariucci Arena Friday night, the blood ran deep.

"Easton is a senior at St. Cloud and Bryce is a junior at Minnesota," said Mike Brodzinski, the father of both players.

It was a night of sibling rivalry on display.

"Both are forwards, both right wings actually," said Brodzinski.

"They kind of razz a little bit but they're brothers first," said mom, Kathy Brodzinski.

It was an opportunity for redemption.

"It's the second time they've played each other. They played each other a couple years ago and the Gophers got the best of them so," said Mike.

Some might call it a house divided, but for the Brodzinskis, you won't see parents Kathy and Mike rocking maroon and gold or red and black, even though the stakes are high on both sides of the puck in more ways than one.

"I played here at Minnesota and then transferred to St. Cloud," said Mike.

The name of Fridays night's game for this family was all about keeping things neutral.

"We're doing Blaine, they were both number 22 at Blaine."

But for grandpa on the other hand…

"If you can believe this he wore my 1987 St. Cloud State jacket when I was the captain for Herbie, he's wearing that tonight so he's wearing both for us," said Mike.

"I don't care who wins or who loses, so that's what that's about. I can't lose today," said a cheerful grandpa.

Keeping it all in the family.

"I'm guaranteed a winner," said Kathy.

St. Cloud beat the Gophers 2-1 Friday night.