Sinkhole — yes, another one — opens up in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2023.

Another sinkhole has opened up — this time, it's on West 43rd Street and Pleasant Avenue in south Minneapolis.

A city spokesperson told KARE 11 that this particular sinkhole was caused by a storm drain system that collapsed, and crews were expected to begin repairs Wednesday. The spokesperson said Public Works anticipates the repair to be completed by the end of the week.

Crews in the Twin Cities are no stranger to these types of craters, having encountered several over the last few months alone. In May, a woman was in her car in Brooklyn Park when a hole opened up due to a broken water main pipe; a collapsed sewer main caused a sinkhole to open in Uptown in April; and in March, another water main break caused a sinkhole to open near the border of Minneapolis and Richfield.

The spokesperson said the city is working through 109 sinkhole work orders as of Tuesday, but not all of them have been confirmed as actual sinkholes. He said officials will continue to assess the city's underground infrastructure, determine why each sinkhole has formed, and "proactively make repairs when possible" to avoid them in the future.

While Twin Cities residents bemoan the current sinkhole situation, another community in Minnesota aims to turn its unique landscape into a tourist attraction. Fountain, Minnesota, located about two hours south of Minneapolis, is known by locals as the "sinkhole capital of the country," boasting 25 times more sinkholes than people.

