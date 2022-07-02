MN Fire Marshal: 'Situation has stabilized' following Thursday's fire, explosion

On Thursday, several blocks of the U of M campus around University Avenue and the Fraternity Row area were evacuated after a fire and sewer explosion.

Officials say they believe the situation along University Avenue on the University of Minnesota campus has stabilized, two days after a fire and sewer explosion prompted evacuations in the area.

In a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), Minnesota State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said "we think the situation has stabilized," however, he added that officials are still being vigilant as they continue to investigate the cause.

“We will continue to monitor the sewer system over the next few days, along with the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, to ensure public safety,” said Smith. “We also continue to investigate to find the source that is responsible for the discharge of a hazardous material into the system.”

On Thursday, several blocks of the U of M campus around University Avenue and the Fraternity Row area were evacuated after a fire and sewer explosion, which fire investigators believe may have been tied to a gasoline spill in the sewer system. No injuries were reported.

The Metropolitan Council cautioned metro area residents and businesses about flushing flammable materials into the sewer systems, saying in a press release that "the only thing that should go down the sewer besides human waste is toilet paper."

