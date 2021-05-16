Six injured in separate shootings across Minneapolis

In two of the four shootings, officers said the victims were in critical condition. The other four victims' injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said six people, including a preteen girl, were shot and injured in four separate shootings from Saturday evening to early Sunday morning.

In two of the four shootings, officers said the victims were in critical condition. The other four victims' injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Officers responded to the first shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South. In a media release, the Minneapolis Police Department said they found an adult woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they think the incident may have been domestic. The suspect fled before officers arrive, and there were no arrests as of Sunday morning.

MPD responded to the second shooting just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said a drive-by shooter shot toward a residence on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. Gunfire hit a preteen girl in the head while she was playing with other children. MPD said the girl is still in "very critical condition."

Police said the shooter was in a red four-door Ford vehicle. No arrests have been made, but MPD spokesperson John Elder said investigators are combing through city and residential camera footage.

MPD said officers responded to the third shooting at 12:51 a.m. Sunday at the 1700 block of East Lake Street. They found three adults, a woman and two men, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, the three victims were standing in the front area of a business when a white vehicle pulled up. After a "brief conversation," someone in the vehicle shot them. The vehicle fled, but police say they're speaking to witnesses and reviewing camera footage.

Finally, at 3:26 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Girard Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North after getting reports of an injured man lying on the ground. They found a man believed to be in his 20s who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.