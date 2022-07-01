6 teens injured in crash near Ham Lake

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, four of the teens were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but two needed to be flown in hospital helicopters.

HAM LAKE, Minn. — Six teens are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree near Ham Lake Thursday night.

According to the Anoka County Sherriff's Office, police and EMS responded to the 16800 block of Xylite Street Northeast in Ham Lake just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a crashed vehicle.

When officials got to the area, they found that six 17-year-olds had been driving a vehicle that was headed south on Xylite Street at a high rate of speed when their vehicle crashed into a tree.

Police said four of the teens were taken in an ambulance to a local hospital, and two needed to be flown in via Life Link III and North Memorial Health Air Care helicopters.

The current conditions of all the teens are unknown. Officials have not released any information about the victims beyond their ages as of Friday morning.

Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

