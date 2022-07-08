Newborn baby dies days after North Branch car crash

The June 30 head-on-crash involved three vehicles and twelve passengers.

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — A newborn child died days after a June 30 head-on-crash in North Branch involving three vehicles.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Hudson Sawyer Allen, just six-weeks-old, was in the car with his mother and two-year-old sister, who both survived with non-life-threatening injuries. The infant was airlifted to the hospital with severe head trauma and other injuries, the family’s GoFundMe page said.

According to an incident report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 19-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with five other teens inside, when they struck a Mazda CX-5, the Allen family’s car, as the Mazda attempted to make a left turn while traveling east on Highway 95 at 310th Avenue NE around 6:45 p.m.

The report says that the Allen’s Mazda spun across into the westbound lanes of traffic where it got hit by a third car in the accident, a 2019 Toyota Camry with three people inside. A 71-year-old man and woman and a 4-year-old girl from that vehicle were sent to the Cambridge Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to DPS, all 12 people involved in the head-on-crash wore their seatbelts at the time of incident.

The Allen family has set up a GoFundMe page for their infant who passed away in the crash.

