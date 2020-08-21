Skeletal remains identified in 2019 case of missing camper

While an exact cause of death has not been determined, authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in St. Louis County say they have positively identified the skeletal remains of 29-year-old Jordan M. Grider, who went missing on April 5, 2019.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Grider had been staying at a campsite near the Sioux Hustler Trail since October 2018.

U.S. Border Patrol had initially conducted a welfare check on Grider on April 5, 2019 when they uncovered large amounts of blood inside the campsite.

Grider was nowhere to be found, and investigative efforts were initially hindered by deep snow.

A follow-up search conducted by multiple agencies on April 25, 2019 yielded Grider's skeletal remains, which remained unidentified until Thursday.

Authorities say they have not pinned down an exact cause of death, though they do not suspect foul play was involved.