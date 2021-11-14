Have you seen this missing dog?

ST PAUL, Minn. — Skye the American Bulldog was stolen in a car on Friday night and Saint Paul police are asking the public for their help in finding her.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, a black 2012 Toyota Camry was stolen from a restaurant in the 2080 block of Ford Parkway on Friday night around 7:45, and Skye was inside the car.
The pup is 5 months old, around 40 pounds and white and lilac colored with small spots of brown. When she was taken she was wearing a pink collar and had a pink leash.
Police said the license plate of the stolen car was EJP-985.
If you've seen either Skye or the missing vehicle, call 651-291-1111.