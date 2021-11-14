Have you seen this missing dog?

Saint Paul police are looking for Skye, a missing American Bulldog, who was stolen along with a car on Friday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Skye the American Bulldog was stolen in a car on Friday night and Saint Paul police are asking the public for their help in finding her.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, a black 2012 Toyota Camry was stolen from a restaurant in the 2080 block of Ford Parkway on Friday night around 7:45, and Skye was inside the car.

The pup is 5 months old, around 40 pounds and white and lilac colored with small spots of brown. When she was taken she was wearing a pink collar and had a pink leash.

Police said the license plate of the stolen car was EJP-985.

If you've seen either Skye or the missing vehicle, call 651-291-1111.

Have you seen Sky, a beautiful American Bully? Or the black 2012 Toyota Camry she was in when both were stolen? If so,... Posted by Saint Paul Police Department on Saturday, November 13, 2021

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis school bus drivers unanimously vote to strike