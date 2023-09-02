Mall of America to feature Slice Brother's Pizza this fall

The first Slice location was opened in northeast Minneapolis in 2020 by friends Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Feb. 9, 2023.

Soon at the Mall of America, shoppers who work up an appetite can reach for a quick slice of hand-tossed happiness when Slice Brother's Pizza opens up shop.

In a statement Friday, MOA announced the Minneapolis-based pizzeria will set up its new location at the Level 3 food court this fall.

"We are proud to welcome another locally owned brand to Mall of America,” said Ashley Hofmann, senior leasing manager at Mall of America. “Slice Brother’s Pizza is not only some of the best pizza in the Twin Cities area, but they are also an amazing company with an incredible story. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this one-of-a-kind pizza.”

The first Slice location was opened in northeast Minneapolis in 2020 by friends Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond. The pair said they wanted to bring New York-style pizza to the Twin Cities, and in doing so, also became the first Black-owned pizza place in the city.

Since opening their flagship store three years ago, Kado and Thurmond have added a second location at the Midtown Global Market in south Minneapolis and are scheduled to open a third location in St. Paul by the end of July.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: