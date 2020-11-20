Small Business Saturday is even more important this year

If there were ever a year to shop local, this is it. Our friends and neighbors who own small businesses are counting on it.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Small business Saturday is November 28th and this year, more than any other, it's important to shop local and keep our friends and neighbors in business.

Hopkins, Minnesota is representative of so many Minnesota towns. The streets lined with shops and stores owned by people who are invested in the community.

"At kiddywampus, small business Saturday is our biggest day of the year from a sales perspective,” says Amy Saldanha, owner of the Hopkins toy store.

“Some of our Small Business Saturday event is moved online, a little of it is in the store, you can shop with us on social media, you can shop by appointment when the store is closed, however you feel comfortable shopping, we want to make it as easy and frictionless as possible for you to do that,” she said.

Amy's Cupcake Shoppe will still be pumping out the sweets, and even cookie skillets to go, if you want them warm from your own oven. New bags, swag and merchandise will be in the space where customers used to sit, and she's opened her doors to others to sell in her store.

"We're trying to be a space where other small businesses can sell their goods without having to be there,” says Amy Brace, owner of the cupcake shoppe.

And they get it, this year has been hard on everyone, jobs lost, income down, but you can still help.

“Even if you are not able to shop there are so many ways you can support your favorite small business without spending a dime. Be active on their social media, recommend their services or wares to a friend, there's so many ways to kind of amplify their presence,” Saldanha said.