Small plane crash near Eden Prairie injures 3

Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating after Saturday's crash near Eden Prairie.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Three people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after a small plane crashed near Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.

According to the Eden Prairie police department, around 9:40 p.m., emergency crews were called to an area west of Spring Road for a plane crash.

Officials said the plane was "fully engulfed" in flames when they arrived. The three occupants of the plane were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but police described them as "non-life-threatening."

No other property was damaged in the crash and no other injuries were reported, police said.

Spring Road was closed from Eden Prairie Road and Mitchell Road and also at Charlson Road for several hours while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigated Saturday night

Spring Road reopened on Sunday morning, police said.

This is a developing story and KARE 11 will update with more details as they are made available.

