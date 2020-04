According to the Anoka Co. Sheriff's Office, emergency crews are clearing the scene but no additional details have been provided.

EAST BETHEL, Minn. — A small plane has crashed Thursday afternoon on Coon Lake in East Bethel, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, the call came in just before 2 p.m. on Coon Lake just off Thielen Blvd.

In a tweet from the Sheriff's department, emergency crews are clearing the scene but there is no information about any passengers or injuries.