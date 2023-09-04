Pilot treated for minor injuries after 'hard landing' at Crystal airport Sunday

CRYSTAL, Minn. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane veered off the runway following a hard landing at the Crystal Airport Sunday night.
According to the FAA, the landing gear on a single-engine Vans RV-12 collapsed after the aircraft landed around 7 p.m.
Local officials confirmed two people were on board the plane, which is registered to an LLC out of Apple Valley. Crystal Police said the pilot was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being released.
The Metropolitan Airports Commission said the airport was closed to air traffic for about 40 minutes Sunday night.
