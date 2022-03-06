Twin Cities declare snow emergency

After Sunday's snowfall, the Twin Cities declared snow emergencies.

MINNEAPOLIS — Following Sunday's overnight snow, the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies.

Both of the Twin Cities' snow emergencies go into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday. The declaration in Minneapolis will last three days, while St. Paul's will last for two.

Day 1: Don't park on either side of a snow emergency route until 8 a.m., or until the street is fully plowed.

Day 2: Don't park on the even numbered side of a non-snow emergency route until 8 p.m., or until that side of the street is fully plowed. Additionally, don't park on either side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or until the parkway is fully plowed.

Day 3: Don't park on the odd numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or until that side of the street is fully plowed.

Beginning at 9 p.m., all night plow routes will be plowed. Don't park on night plow routes, which include all of downtown and streets with signs reading "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" or "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."

Beginning at 8 a.m., all day plow routes will be plowed. Don't park on these routes. They aren't marked by signs — if a street doesn't have any night plow signs and isn't downtown, the city said you should consider it a day plow route.

