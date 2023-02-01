Snowmobile crash claims a life in northeastern Minnesota

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says despite lifesaving measures, friends were unable to save 67-year-old victim.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A snowmobiler is dead after a weekend crash in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a 67-year-old man from Saginaw, a community 12 miles or so directly north of Cloquet.

Deputies were dispatched to a trail in Floodwood Township just before 11 p.m. Friday on reports of a snowmobile accident and a rider not breathing. Despite the lifesaving efforts of friends, and then deputies, the man who crashed did not survive.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

DNR snowmobile specialists reached out to riders in mid-January after the sixth fatal incident of the 2022-23 season and offered these reminders for staying safe on a snowmobile.

Stay on marked trails. Make sure to check trail conditions on the DNR website before going out to ride

Make sure to check trail conditions on the DNR website before going out to ride Don’t ride impaired. Drinking and riding is the primary cause of snowmobile crashes

Drinking and riding is the primary cause of snowmobile crashes Watch your speed and stay to the right. Make sure you don't drive too fast and slow down and stay to the right side when you encounter another snowmobile

Make sure you don't drive too fast and slow down and stay to the right side when you encounter another snowmobile Be careful on the ice. There must be at least five to seven inches of new ice for it to be safe to ride on, so make sure to check ice thickness prior to riding.

There must be at least five to seven inches of new ice for it to be safe to ride on, so make sure to check ice thickness prior to riding. Take a snowmobile safety course. Anyone born after 1976 is required to take a course, and it is recommended for anyone interested in operating a snowmobile

