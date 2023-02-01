Snowmobiler dies after collision with trail groomer

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the fatal incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the Driftskipper/Blandin Trail near Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A snowmobiler is dead following a collision with a trail groomer in northern Minnesota Monday.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the fatal incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on the Driftskipper/Blandin Snowmobile Trail south of Grand Rapids. Responding deputies learned that the operator of the snowmobile was rounding a corner when he collided with an oncoming grooming machine.

The snowmobile rider was pinned underneath the heavy groomer, which was stuck and unable to move.

First responders pronounced the snowmobiler dead at the scene. At this time his name, age and hometown have not been released.

This has been one of the deadliest snowmobile seasons in recent memory, with the latest crash marking at least the 12th person killed while riding. DNR safety experts say early and consistent snow has attracted more riders to the trails.

