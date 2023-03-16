Blowing snow, whiteout conditions close multiple roads across SW Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Winter's grip on Minnesota continues for another day as more snow barrels down on the Twin Cities, just in time for the Thursday evening commute.
As of 4 p.m., road conditions remain mostly clear in and around the Twin Cities, though snow is starting to partially cover highways west of the metro, according to 511mn.org. However, it's a different snowy story for much of greater Minnesota.
Travel is not advised on highways across southwestern Minnesota, including in Rock, Nobles, Jackson and Cottonwood counties, and multiple roadways are closed because of whiteout conditions and limited visibility, including:
- MN 23 between MN 19 in Marshall and 210th Avenue in Hanley Falls
- MN 19 between US 75 in Ivanhoe and MN 23 in Marshall
- US 14 between 125 Avenue, five miles east of Tyler, and Lyon Redwood Road, one mile east of Tracy
- MN 23 between 200th Avenue in Hanley Falls and US 212; Granite Street in Granite Falls
- MN 67 between US 75; 270th Avenue and US 212 in Clarkfield
- MN 30 between State Line Road; South Dakota State Line and MN 23 in Pipestone
- US 212 between US 75 and US 59 in Dawson
- MN 30 between US 75 in Pipestone and US 59 in Slayton
- MN 19 between the start of MN 19 and North Wallace Street in Ivanhoe
- MN 40 between US 75 in Madison and North 1st Street in Milan
A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for much of Minnesota with a Winter Storm Warning for the Northland in effect through Friday morning. As rain turns over to snow in the metro, high winds are also expected with the storm.
An additional two to five inches of snow is possible around the Twin Cities.
At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, only a handful of flights appear to be impacted as of 4 p.m. Thursday: 10 cancellations and 22 delays.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.