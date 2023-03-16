Blowing snow, whiteout conditions close multiple roads across SW Minnesota

Travel is not advised on highways in Rock, Nobles, Jackson and Cottonwood counties, and multiple roadways are closed.

MINNEAPOLIS — Winter's grip on Minnesota continues for another day as more snow barrels down on the Twin Cities, just in time for the Thursday evening commute.

As of 4 p.m., road conditions remain mostly clear in and around the Twin Cities, though snow is starting to partially cover highways west of the metro, according to 511mn.org. However, it's a different snowy story for much of greater Minnesota.

Travel is not advised on highways across southwestern Minnesota, including in Rock, Nobles, Jackson and Cottonwood counties, and multiple roadways are closed because of whiteout conditions and limited visibility, including:

MN 23 between MN 19 in Marshall and 210th Avenue in Hanley Falls

MN 19 between US 75 in Ivanhoe and MN 23 in Marshall

US 14 between 125 Avenue, five miles east of Tyler, and Lyon Redwood Road, one mile east of Tracy

MN 23 between 200th Avenue in Hanley Falls and US 212; Granite Street in Granite Falls

MN 67 between US 75; 270th Avenue and US 212 in Clarkfield

MN 30 between State Line Road; South Dakota State Line and MN 23 in Pipestone

US 212 between US 75 and US 59 in Dawson

MN 30 between US 75 in Pipestone and US 59 in Slayton

MN 19 between the start of MN 19 and North Wallace Street in Ivanhoe

MN 40 between US 75 in Madison and North 1st Street in Milan

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for much of Minnesota with a Winter Storm Warning for the Northland in effect through Friday morning. As rain turns over to snow in the metro, high winds are also expected with the storm.

An additional two to five inches of snow is possible around the Twin Cities.

At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, only a handful of flights appear to be impacted as of 4 p.m. Thursday: 10 cancellations and 22 delays.

