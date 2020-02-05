Social distancing encouraged during Wis. fishing opener

The Wis. DNR is asking people to fish as close to home as they can, but Minnesotans will still be allowed to buy a Wis. fishing license.

OSCEOLA, Wis. — On Big Lake in Osceola, Wisconsin Friday evening, the water was wide open, but it will probably be a lot busier on Saturday.

"Yeah, they'll be out, because people have been cooped up so darn long," said Earl Mark, who has owned Mork's Big Lake Store for 36 years.

The Wisconsin DNR is asking people to stay as close to home as they can for this year's fishing opener, but Minnesotans will still be able to buy Wisconsin fishing licenses, and there are no restrictions on people coming in from out of state to fish.

If you buy a license, the DNR wants you to do it online to cut down on physical contact with other people.

Everyone out on the water will need to stay at least six feet from people not in their family. DNR conservation officers will be patrolling. They say while they don't plan on ticketing anyone for violations, they will be talking with them.

The Minnesota fishing opener is May 9. The Minnesota DNR also says they want people to fish as close to home as possible. They say there are no restrictions on people from out of state buying a Minnesota license, but they don't want anyone traveling a long distance to fish.

In an email to KARE 11, Minnesota DNR Assistant Communications Director, Kim Pleticha wrote: "Minnesota’s Stay At Home Order does not prevent travel in and out of the state. However, when in Minnesota, all visitors must comply with the order. Traveling long distances to Minnesota for the purpose of fishing is not in the spirit of the order."

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.