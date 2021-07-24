'It's a great healing' | Minnesota veterans bike for Soldier Ride

Veterans participating in the Wounded Warriors event biked nearly 17 miles Saturday before stopping at a local fire station.

WOODBURY, Minn. — On a hot, hazy Saturday, about 30 veterans took to the streets as part of the Twin Cities' 4-day Soldier Ride.

This Wounded Warriors event, following another ride in St. Paul, kicked off at the Woodbury City Hall. The veterans biked nearly 17 miles before stopping at a local fire station.

Most of the group served either in Iraq or Afghanistan and have physical or mental wounds. Those involved said the event was really about letting the warriors and their families heal together.

"It's a great healing to get back together," said volunteer Tom Cocchiarella. "They've been really isolated for a year plus with COVID. They get back together as an old platoon, kind of learn how to function again."