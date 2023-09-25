Somali Prime Minister visits Minnesota for event, making history

Hamza Abdi Barre is the first sitting prime minister of Somalia to visit the state of Minnesota.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — The Prime Minister of Somalia made a historic visit to Minnesota over the weekend. Hamza Abdi Barre is the first sitting prime minister of Somalia to visit the state. A packed ballroom in Bloomington gave him a warm welcome late Sunday night.

“It’s amazing. We’re so happy that we’re here and he’s here to be a part of the community today,” said Ubah Ali of Medina.

Word of the prime minister’s expected visit to Minnesota came about three months ago. The organizing committee spent about a month planning for his arrival. Minnesota is home to the largest population of Somali Americans.

“The power that we have here that the prime minister is making a visit, 24-hour visit. So that shows you how much they value our relationship, our state, our people,” said Sadiq Abdirahman, a member of the organizing committee.

Abdirahman said Barre met with Governor Tim Walz earlier on Sunday. That night, he addressed the crowd at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.

Security turned some people away as the event had reached capacity with more than 1,500 people in attendance. Doors opened at 6 p.m. with performers and speakers spaced throughout the night. Barre took the stage after 11 p.m.

The prime minister touched on their fight against Al-Shabab. For more than 15 years, the terrorist organization has controlled parts of Somalia.

Abdirahman helped translate, from Somali to English, some of Barre's speech for KARE 11.

"Only when the government branches work together, collaborate together, can the government do something," Barre said.

Barre’s week-long trip to the United States included addressing the 78th UN General Assembly.

“According to the prime minister in his speech in New York, he indicated about 40% of al-Shabab-held territories have been freed now. And that’s what we need now. We need to be able to sustain that fight,” Abdirahman said. “We have not had a government before this one that has stood up against al-Shabab and this one, they’re really serious.”

Barre also touched on the importance of the Somali diaspora.

"We are the glue that brings these two countries together. So we need the assistance; we need the Minnesotans to know, please help us in supporting this government," Abdirahman said.

This isn't the only big visit within the past year. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited Minneapolis in December 2022.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: