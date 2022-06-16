A panel on powerful connections that are used for good will be on June 30!

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Great People is a creative marketing agency based in Minneapolis. On June 30th there will be a panel event of influencers. These are not your typical influencers but instead are those passionate about the connection between individuals on social media rather than just their engagement statistics.

Sarah Edwards, CEO of Some Great People and Fashion Week Minnesota will lead the panel, joined by local influencers Myka Dixon, Joe Coleman, and local business owner Larissa Loden. The panel will feature a discussion on how to utilize platforms to make “powerful connections that are used for good,” Edwards says. The panel will be exploring the topics of social media, influencer partnerships, and how we need to reframe how we think about and use this platform as it relates to mental health. Panelists will discuss how connection should be at the root of our social media interactions, and how they have personally dealt with the effects of social media on their mental health and day-to-day lives.

There will also be an opportunity to shop an exclusive jewelry collection for this event in partnership between Larissa Loden and Sarah Edwards!

A portion of proceeds from this event and the jewelry collaboration will be donated to Reclaim, an organization that focuses on helping LGBTQIA+ mental health in honor of Pride Month.

The Connection > Influence event will be held at the Some Great People office located at 1121 NE Jackson St Suite 121, Minneapolis, MN 55413.

See here for tickets and more info.

