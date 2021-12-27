Some Minneapolis workers, including snowplow drivers, set to go on strike

IUOE Local 49 voted down the city's latest deal on Sunday night, paving the way for a possible strike on Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — A local charter of a construction worker union announced on Monday that the union, including some snowplow drivers, could go on strike as soon as Tuesday, if a deal cannot be reached between them and the city of Minneapolis.

On Sunday night, members of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 49 voted down the city's last contract offer and filed an intent to strike with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services, which could begin as early as Tuesday.

The charter represents more than 110 equipment operators and mechanics in the city. The workers help build and maintain everything from water treatment plants to the roads and traffic lights, including plowing the roads of snow.

The union said in a statement that, "Our members, in conjunction with other frontline workers, deliver the services necessary for Minneapolis to function."

IUOE Local 49 Business Manager Jason George said that the union's members stayed on the job during a global pandemic and civil strife and ongoing negotiations is about respect for those workers.

“We are evaluating our options to ensure our members get the respect they have earned," he said in a press release.

IUOE Local 49 members who work for the Minneapolis Airport Commission also voted last week to authorize a strike, which could begin as soon as Jan. 25.

"While management was working from home, our members were on the job, ensuring the airport stayed open and running. Management needs to step up and deliver fair compensation for their employees," the union wrote.

The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 49 was founded in 1927 and the charter ranges from Minnesota to the Dakotas. The union represents more than 14,000 workers, mainly in the construction industry.

