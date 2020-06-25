Somerset woman sentenced to 15 years for crash which killed 21-year-old

Christina Wiederin was sentenced in St. Croix County Court Wednesday to 15 years in confinement and ten years extended supervision.

HUDSON, Wis. — A Somerset, Wisconsin woman will spend 15 years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash in 2018 which killed a 21-year-old woman.

Christina Wiederin was sentenced in St. Croix County Court Wednesday to 15 years in confinement and ten years extended supervision. She had been convicted on two felony counts, including homicide by use of a motor vehicle with a controlled substance.

Wiederin was driving the wrong way down a highway near Somerset the night of December 21, 2018.

During her sentencing, Judge Michael Waterman noted her blood alcohol content was over 0.2 and she had THC in her system when she nearly hit another vehicle, before colliding with one driven by Stefanie Biedler.

"No parent should have the vision of their child deceased and behind the wheel, and unable to go to them," said Stefanie's mother, Julie, during the sentencing. "Ironically, it was the winter solstice that day. The darkest day of the year."

The crash happened just three weeks before Stefanie's older sister's wedding.

"I will never recall my husband's face as I walked down the aisle, because the only image burned into my brain is the pair of empty boots standing at the alter where Stefani should have been standing," said Stefani's sister, Abby, during the sentencing.

Wiederin's family and lawyer spoke of her history of substance abuse, depression, and anxiety.

Wiederin addressed the Biedler family in court.

"I stole Stefani, Stefani's life from you," she said. "Mr. and Mrs. Biedler, I ripped your daughter away from you."

Wiederin's lawyer said she is not eligible for early release, so she will spend all 15 years in confinement.