Son of U of M men's hockey coach killed in crash in Orono

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The 51-year-old victim, who sustained "critical injuries" was the driver of the vehicle, not the passenger as was originally reported.

The University of Minnesota confirmed that Mack Motzko, the son of Gophers men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, has died.

According to a press release from the Orono Police Department, a single-vehicle crash happened Saturday night near the 3100 block of North Shore Drive.

Police say a 24-year-old and a 20-year-old, both passengers, died in the crash. Authorities have not officials identified the victims, but multiple sources have confirmed that Mack was the passenger killed. A 51-year-old driver also sustained "critical injuries," according to officials.

"We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved," said University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle in a release. "This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected. We ask for privacy for the families, as they mourn the loss of loved ones."

According to a press release from the police, alcohol and speed "appear to be" contributing factors.

"Mack was an incredible young man with a very bright future," the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association posted in a Facebook post. "Please keep the Motzko family in your thoughts and prayers."

Bob spent 13 season as the head coach for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team before taking over the Gophers men's hockey team in 2018.

Our deepest condolences to former @SCSUHUSKIES_MH Head Coach Bob Motzko and his family for the loss of Mack Motzko.



This news hits at the heart of a close-knit hockey community. Mack grew up on the ice at SCSU and was one of our Huskies. Our thoughts are with the Motzko family. — St. Cloud State (@stcloudstate) July 25, 2021

Mack most recently played for the New Mexico Ice Wolves, a Tier II team in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

With heavy hearts we say goodbye to one of our own, Mack Motzko, who lost his life in a tragic accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mack’s family, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/rnpMom3ygN — New Mexico Ice Wolves (@NMIceWolves) July 25, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.