Soul Asylum performs special Record Store Day show

A Record Store Day to remember for the Liverpool native who came to Minnesota to see his favorite band.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — A familiar sound made a splash at Down in the Valley on Saturday night. The record store in Golden Valley announced its "mystery band" Soul Asylum on Friday. The alternative rock band started in Minneapolis in 1981.

There was only one way to get tickets. Fans were to buy the exclusive Record Store Day release from Soul Asylum, an unplugged set they performed on MTV in 1993. A ticket was inside the record.

"It's not Christmas, Record Store Day is our busiest day of the year," Down in the Valley general manager, Scott Farrell said.

It was a Record Store Day to remember for a Liverpool man who traveled thousands of miles to see his favorite band. Andrew Bromage came to Minneapolis to see Soul Asylum on Friday. He went to Down in the Valley on Saturday after he heard about the opportunity to see them again in a smaller setting.

"It was worth the wait," Bromage said.

Farrell says the shop received the most calls about Taylor Swift's Record Store Day release: “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions."

The store sold out of the couple of hundred albums they had within hours.

A new report from the Recording Industry Association of America found that vinyl records outsold CDs in the U-S last year for the first time since 1987.

