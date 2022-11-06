x
"Souls to the Polls" Block Party held in north Minneapolis

With two days left until Election Day, voters head out to the polls.
Credit: AP
Dakota County resident Mark Davis, left, raises his concerns about election integrity to Secretary of State Steve Simon, right, and Press Secretary Cassondra Knudson, center, in Burnsville, Minn., on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at an event for public accuracy testing of voting machines. Simon visited a suburban Minneapolis elections office on Wednesday for a public display of tests on voting equipment, part of a continuing effort to persuade voters that they can have confidence in the accuracy and security of elections as the state's primary looms next Tuesday. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)

MINNEAPOLIS — At the Minneapolis Urban League early voting location in north Minneapolis, voters took to the polls.

"It was easy, very simple and easy," said north Minneapolis resident, Chris Bouvia. "Go in there and just fill out the form."

In a parking lot across the street, there was music and food at
"Souls to the Polls," a block party featuring local pastors, business owners, and community advocates across the Twin Cities. All hoping to keep up the momentum, just two days before election day kicks into gear.

"You have a right to vote, you use your right to vote," said Bishop Larry Cook, with Real Believers Faith Center.

"At the core, it's about making choices that make this world and your community better, and when you look around and think about the way your represented, please make sure you use your voice in the manner of doing what's right and good by the people that are there," said John Thomas,
Minnesota Timberwolves Vice President of Social Responsibility

As voters continue to exercise their right, they're sending a message to others.

"Know your candidates, know who you're voting for, and make that educated decision," said one voter. "Make sure you get out and vote, that's the most important thing as an American," said Bouvia. 

For more information on how to vote and locations, visit the link here.

