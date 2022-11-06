"Souls to the Polls" Block Party held in north Minneapolis

In a parking lot across the street, there was music and food at "Souls to the Polls," a block party featuring local pastors, business owners, and community advocates across the Twin Cities. All hoping to keep up the momentum, just two days before election day kicks into gear. "You have a right to vote, you use your right to vote," said Bishop Larry Cook, with Real Believers Faith Center.

"At the core, it's about making choices that make this world and your community better, and when you look around and think about the way your represented, please make sure you use your voice in the manner of doing what's right and good by the people that are there," said John Thomas,

Minnesota Timberwolves Vice President of Social Responsibility



As voters continue to exercise their right, they're sending a message to others.



"Know your candidates, know who you're voting for, and make that educated decision," said one voter. "Make sure you get out and vote, that's the most important thing as an American," said Bouvia.