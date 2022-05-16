What the heck? MN state representative lobbies for lutefisk

Rep. Mike Sundin (DFL-Esko) proposed Monday that the state legislature make cream of lutefisk Minnesota's official state soup.

Rep. Mike Sundin (DFL-Esko) proposed the state officially honor lutefisk outside the confinement of its traditional church basement home, rallying Monday to make cream of lutefisk the official state soup.

Lutefisk, a traditional Scandinavian dish, is prepared by soaking dried cod in lye to tenderize it. Then it's skinned, deboned and boiled until the fish turns into a gelatinous texture.

Uff da!

Sundin, who represents Carlton County and portions of Pine and St. Louis Counties, was first elected to the state legislature in 2012. Earlier this year, he announced he would not be seeking reelection.

While he probably has bigger fish to fry, KARE 11 reached out to Sundin's office for comment. His response?

"Lutefisk, it’s not just for breakfast any more!"

It's not unusual for Minnesota to recognize official state foods; milk is the official state drink; the honeycrisp apple in the official state fruit; wild rice is the official state grain; and yes, there's even a state muffin (it's blueberry, don't ya know).

