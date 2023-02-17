South Minneapolis sauna could be forced to close in violation of old zoning ordinance

Hundreds of Embrace North's members gather weekly in the name of health and wellness making the most of hot and cold therapy.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — "It's a great place to spend time," said Embrace North member Peter White.

Hundreds of Embrace North's members gather weekly in the name of health and wellness, making the most of hot and cold therapy.

"I just have great energy for hours after coming out here and I love the community," said White. "Kind of have this common goal of just trying to make their lives a little better."

But for members like White, this could become a thing of the past with the location of the popular sauna being shutdown.

The reason? It's in violation of a city zoning ordinance put in place in the 1980's, when places like saunas were categorized as "sexually oriented-use" similar to adult bookstores and massage parlors during the aids epidemic.

"Our ask from them is that they let us operate until there's a clear path forward," said Embrace North co-Owner, Kellen Kersten.

The ordinance states these sort of facilities are not permitted outside of the central business district, known today as downtown Minneapolis.

"Our plan is to work with the city towards regulation to change this ordinance and to operate in spaces outside of the downtown area," said Kersten.

Kersten and his team have launched a petition with more than 18,000 signatures as of Friday, demanding the city remove saunas from the ordinance.

The city responded in a statement saying in part:

"As part of the current Rezoning project, this issue will be "fixed," and saunas will no longer be considered sexually-oriented uses and will be allowed as a principal or accessory use inside buildings. However, they would continue to not be allowed on a permanent basis outside due to the enclosed building requirement, which requires that all aspect of a commercial business take place indoors."

"This road bump in the process is just that, it's a road bump and we're going to drive right over it working with the city to make this is the sauna capital of the United States," said Kersten.

The city has granted Embrace North an extension until March 3rd to correct their violations.

Embrace North plans to host a public town hall next Wednesday February 22, to address their concerns with city leaders.

Watch more local news: