South St. Paul teenager dies after shooting

Minneapolis Police said no arrests have been made yet in connection to the 15-year-old's death on May 13.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating what led to the death of a South St. Paul teenager in Minneapolis Saturday night.

The department said on May 13, officers were sent to North Memorial Medical Center around 10 p.m. after learning that a teen girl was at the facility with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The teen, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 15-year-old Marleisha Davenport, died at the hospital. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Minneapolis police said no arrests have been made yet in connection to Davenport's death.

Anyone with information on this case can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Davenport's death came one day after 16-year-old Jahcohn Anderson was shot and killed in Brooklyn Park. An 18-year-old from Columbia Heights was arrested Saturday night in connection to Anderson's death.

