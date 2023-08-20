Southbound 35W south of Faribault reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Footage from MnDOT cameras shows hundreds of cars and trucks backed up on the interstate.

FARIBAULT, Minn. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 35W south of Faribault were reopened after crews work clean up a crash.

According to preliminary information from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash involved a semi-truck and "several" other vehicles.

Officials said there were people hurt in this crash, but have not released any specific information about the number of people involved or the severity of their injuries.

Footage from MnDOT cameras shows long lines of cars and trucks backed up on the interstate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

