Fatal crash closes down Highway 169 near Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol closed down part of Highway 169 near Mankato Tuesday due to a fatal crash.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 169 near Riverfront Drive, according to a public information officer with State Patrol.
All southbound lanes of Highway 169 have been closed as crews and first responders tend to the scene. Officials say a detour around the crash has been established.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the highway was closed down just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available. Check back for updates.
