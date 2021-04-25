Pursuit ends in crash on I-35W in Bloomington; southbound traffic closed

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes are closed between American Boulevard West and 82nd Street.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Authorities are on scene of a "serious crash" on Interstate 35W Sunday evening in Bloomington following a pursuit.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes are closed between American Boulevard West and 82nd Street.

Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit began when troopers were attempting to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop on I-35 in Rice County. The driver initially stopped for the troopers but then sped off. State Patrol began pursuing but had to stop for safety concerns.

Other agencies began pursuing the vehicle until it crashed near I-35W and 82nd St. in Bloomington.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.