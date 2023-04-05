Southdale Center briefly locked down after reports of shooting

The mall was placed in a one-hour lockdown around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

EDINA, Minn. — Edina officials say there's no outstanding threat to the public after local law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Southdale Center shopping mall Wednesday, on reports of shots fired at the facility around 8 p.m.

The agencies responded to Door 8, which is on the north side of the mall, where they found bullet casings and damage to windows, according to a release from the city of Edina.

Responding officers soon determined the incident was not an active shooter situation, but continued to search the building for victims.

The release went on to say officers did not find any victims at the mall or at local hospitals.

The Edina Police Department is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information on what happened to contact the department.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

