Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at MSP

Pilots returned to MSP Airport after an indication light came on shortly after takeoff Sunday, but Spirit confirmed an engine fire did not cause the diversion.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Spirit Airlines flight traveling to Orlando, Florida had to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for an emergency landing Sunday night.

Initial reports indicated the plan had to land back at MSP because of an engine fire, but Spirit Airlines confirmed that wasn't the case. The airline said an indication light came on during the flight, and crew followed protocol to return to MSP. Spirit did not specify the type of indication light.

The flight, which took off at 7:15 p.m., landed back at MSP around 7:50 p.m.

After being delayed for several hours, a replacement plane took passengers to Orlando, which landed in Florida just after 2:30 a.m. EST (1:30 a.m. CT), according to FlightAware.

Video shared on Twitter by Levi Johnson caught the moment the Spirit plane landed at MSP to a crowd of emergency vehicles and EMS.

Spirit flt 135 MSP-MCO making an emergency landing today due to a right engine fire after takeoff. pic.twitter.com/TbIInebpzQ — Levi Johnson (@levikj) November 15, 2021

The impacted Spirit plane will stay at MSP for maintenance.

No injuries were reported.