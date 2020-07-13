x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

local

Split Rock Lighthouse to reopen for visitors Wednesday

The popular tourist site was one of many closed by the state when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Minnesota.
Credit: Ellery McCardle, KARE
In Ellery McCardle's latest photo stop, she checks out the incredbile views of the North Shore at Palisade Head and Split Rock Lighthouse.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A beacon of Minnesota's north shore will again be welcoming visitors when Split Rock Lighthouse near Two Harbors reopens Wednesday. 

The popular attraction was among a number of historic sites shut down March 14 as part of the State of Minnesota's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the staff was furloughed 

Split Rock Lighthouse will reopen July 15. Timed entry tickets will be available online at the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS) website for $8, with a limited number set aside each day for walk-ups. The lighthouse will be open seven days a week. 

There are some changes to the visiting experience, necessary due to the ongoing risk posed by COVID-19. While guests can explore the grounds and the fog signal building, and get an up close look at the light station from the exterior, indoor spaces - including the lighthouse and keeper’s residence - will remain closed as they are too tight to allow proper social distancing. 

RELATED: 'That's So Minnesota' Podcast Episode 9: The New Lighthouse Keeper at Split Rock

A pop-up store will be set up outside so guests can shop for their favorite Split Rock Lighthouse items.

MHS spokesperson Julianna Olsen says Jeffers Petroglyphs, a historic site in southwestern Minnesota, will also reopen Wednesday. She adds that MHS is working on plans to reopen the Minnesota History Center, Mill City Museum, and to resume tours of the State Capitol some time this fall. 

RELATED: That's So Minnesota: North Shore's Palisade Head, Split Rock Lighthouse

RELATED: Star Tribune showcases beauty of Minnesota's Superior Hiking Trail

RELATED: DNR addresses drone use at state parks