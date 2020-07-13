Split Rock Lighthouse to reopen for visitors Wednesday

The popular tourist site was one of many closed by the state when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Minnesota.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A beacon of Minnesota's north shore will again be welcoming visitors when Split Rock Lighthouse near Two Harbors reopens Wednesday.

The popular attraction was among a number of historic sites shut down March 14 as part of the State of Minnesota's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the staff was furloughed

Split Rock Lighthouse will reopen July 15. Timed entry tickets will be available online at the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS) website for $8, with a limited number set aside each day for walk-ups. The lighthouse will be open seven days a week.

There are some changes to the visiting experience, necessary due to the ongoing risk posed by COVID-19. While guests can explore the grounds and the fog signal building, and get an up close look at the light station from the exterior, indoor spaces - including the lighthouse and keeper’s residence - will remain closed as they are too tight to allow proper social distancing.

A pop-up store will be set up outside so guests can shop for their favorite Split Rock Lighthouse items.