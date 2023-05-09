Sports personality Marney Gellner says she is cancer free

Gellner posted on Twitter that she had a single mastectomy two weeks ago and will need no further treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Gellner, a long-time studio host, sideline reporter and play-by-play announcer told social media followers via Twitter Monday that two weeks ago she underwent a single mastectomy.

"Definitely not part of the original plan, but sometimes the plan changes and you gotta pivot like Ross Geller. I finally got clear margins and I am now breast cancer free! No further treatment needed."

In her original post announcing her breast cancer diagnosis on March 21, Gellner shared that her journey began with a routine mammogram that was irregular. "Then 2 mammograms and 1 biopsy later, I received a diagnosis: breast cancer," she posted.

She said at the time the diagnosis was caught early and that the treatment plan included a lumpectomy and three weeks of radiation, but doctors discovered more calcification than originally thought.

Monday's overtly positive posts included some trademark Gellner humor, underlining the fact she is moving ahead full steam.

"Lastly, did I prop myself in front of a window for bomb lighting in this photo HELL YES DUH," she wrote, referring to the pic that accompanied the post. Gellner also repeated a common thread throughout her ordeal, urging all women over 40 to get their yearly mammograms and enlisting their guys to help make it happen.

